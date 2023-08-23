CITY OF JENKINS SUMMARY ORDINANCE FOR PU

CITY OF JENKINS SUMMARY ORDINANCE FOR PUBLICATION ORDINANCES O-23-27, O-23-28 AND O-23-29 The City Council of the City of Jenkins, Minnesota has approved this summary publication of Ordinances O-23-27, O-23-28 and O-23-29. Jenkins Land Use Ordinance, Section V, Land Use Matrix, adding Event Center and changing permitted and allowed uses for fencing and chickens. Section VII. Performance Standards, Fencing material requirements Section VIII Special Provisions, Keeping of Chickens These amendments were approved by the City Council of the City of Jenkins, Minnesota on August 14, 2023.. NOTICE: The full text of these Ordinance Amendments are available for inspection at the Jenkins City Hall located at 33861 Cottage Avenue, Jenkins, MN 56474, during regular office hours. Dated this 14th day of August, 2023. Krista A. Okerman, City Clerk-Treasurer City of Jenkins (Aug. 23, 2023) 251426