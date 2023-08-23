CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given the City of Jenkins Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Jenkins City Hall (33861 Cottage Avenue) to conduct the following public hearing: Ordinance Amendment O-23-30 to consider modification to Section V-Zoning District and District Provisions 5.13 titled Land Use Matrix. The applicant/property owner is City of Jenkins All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at krista.okerman@jenkins-mn.com. A staff report will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. City of Jenkins (Aug. 23, 2023) 251592