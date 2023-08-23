CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given the City of Jenkins Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Jenkins City Hall (33861 Cottage Avenue) to conduct the following public hearing: Ordinance Amendment O-23-30 to consider modification to Section V-Zoning District and District Provisions 5.13 titled Land Use Matrix. The applicant/property owner is City of Jenkins All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at krista.okerman@jenkins-mn.com. A staff report will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. City of Jenkins (Aug. 23, 2023) 251592