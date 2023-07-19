CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given the City of Jenkins Planning Commission will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 7, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Jenkins City Hall (33861 Cottage Avenue) to conduct the following public hearing: Ordinance Amendment O-23-27 to consider modification to Section IV-General Provisions 4.5 (5 A-C) titled Dwellings in Transit. The applicant/property owner is City of Jenkins Ordinance Amendment O-23-28 to consider modification to Section V-Zoning Districts and District Provisions 5.4 (2) titled Single Family Residential (R-1). The applicant/property owner is City of Jenkins Ordinance Amendment O-23-29 to consider modification to Section V-Zoning Districts and District Provisions 5.5 (2) titled Urban Residential (R2). The applicant/property owner is City of Jenkins All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at krista.okerman@jenkins-mn.com. A staff report will be made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. City of Jenkins (July 19, 2023) 242236