CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL V

CITY OF JENKINS NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL VACANCY Notice is hereby given that the City of Jenkins has a vacancy on the CITY COUNCIL effective June 30, 2023. We are hereby seeking applicants to fulfill this term through January 7, 2025. An appointment will be made by the Jenkins City Council. Any individual who is eligible may apply by contacting City Hall for an application. Applications are available at City Hall, 33861 Cottage Avenue, Jenkins, MN 56474 or by calling 218-568-4637. The applications will be accepted until August 10, 2023 at noon. Applications will be reviewed and interviews may be conducted prior to making the appointment to fill the position. Dated this 17th day of July, 2023. _____________________________ Krista A. Okerman, City Clerk-Treasurer (July 19 & 26, 2023) 242231