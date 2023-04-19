CITY OF JENKINS COUNTY OF CROW WING STAT

CITY OF JENKINS COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION OF AN ALLEY BETWEEN THE MOST WESTERLY BLOCK OF LILAC AND CENTRAL STREETS PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE §412.851 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council of Jenkins on the 10th day of May, 2023, in the City Hall located at 33861 Cottage Avenue, Jenkins, MN after the hour of 7pm to consider whether or not it is the public interest to vacate a portion of a platted alley within the plat of Jenkins legally described as: PID LEGAL DESCRIPTION 26340611 LOT 22 BLOCK 5 & THAT PORTION OF THE VACATED COTTAGE ST AS SHOWN ON DOC #726172. 26340612 LOT 21 BLOCK 5 26340613 LOT 20 BLOCK 5 26340614 LOT 19 BLOCK 5 26340615 LOT 18 BLOCK 5 26340616 LOT 17 BLOCK 5 26340617 LOT 16 BLOCK 5 26340618 LOT 15 BLOCK 5 26340619 LOT 14 BLOCK 5 26340620 LOT 13 BLOCK 5 26340621 LOT 12 BLOCK 5 26340622 LOT 11 BLOCK 5 26340623 LOT 10 BLOCK 5 26340624 LOT 9 BLOCK 5 26340625 LOT 8 BLOCK 5 26340626 LOT 7 BLOCK 5 26340627 LOT 6 BLOCK 5 26340628 LOT 5 BLOCK 5 26340629 LOT 4 BLOCK 5 26340630 LOT 3 BLOCK 5 26340631 LOT 2 BLOCK 5 26340632 LOT 1 BLOCK 5 & THAT PORTION OF THE VACATED COTTAGE ST AS SHOWN ON DOC #726172. Dated this 17th day of April 2023. ___________________ Krista A. Okerman City Clerk-Treasurer (April 19 & 26, 2023) 214618