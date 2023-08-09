CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Purs

CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on August 25, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting on-site visits on August 24, 2023 for the August 25, 2023 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A VARIANCE: Dennis & Jeffrey Prestholdt: 12348 Arrowhead Lane, City of Crosslake. To request a variance for the lake & side yard setbacks. Christine A Greischar Trust: 38141 Anchor Point Trail, City of Crosslake. To request a variance for a road right-of-way setback Theresa J Lydon: 12787 Cool Haven, City of Crosslake. To request a variance for bluff setbacks John R & Stacy M Maciej: 34392 Urbans Point Road. To request a variance for a lake setback PETITION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT: Sundown Holdings Inc: 34561 County Rd 3, City of Crosslake. To request a conditional use permit for dirt moving. Jacob & Jobeth Sheldon: TBD Addi Lane, City of Crosslake. To request a conditional use permit for commercial rental storage. PETITION FOR A SUBDIVISION: Sundown Holdings Inc: 34561 County Rd 3, City of Crosslake. To request a preliminary plat. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted. (Aug. 9, 2023) 248050