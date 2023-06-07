CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Purs

CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on June 23, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting on-site visits on June 22, 2023 for the June 23, 2023 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A VARIANCE: City of Crosslake Parks & Recreation: 14126 Daggett Bay Rd, City of Crosslake. To request a variance for a sign PETITION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT: Jacob & Jobeth Sheldon: TBD Addi Lane, City of Crosslake. To request a conditional use permit for commercial rental storage. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted. (June 7, 2023) 231134