CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Purs

CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on April 28, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting on- site visits on April 27, 2023 for the April 28, 2023 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT: Susan M Dimke Trust Dated 1-24-12: 34426 Duck Lane, City of Crosslake. To request a conditional use permit for an accessory structure greater than 2500 square feet. PETITION FOR A SUBDIVISION: McGrath Holdings LLC: 34420 County Rd 3, City of Crosslake. To request a preliminary plat. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted. (April 12, 2023)212557