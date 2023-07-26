CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH PLANNING & ZONIN

CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Chickamaw Beach Planning and Zoning Commission will convene on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce Information Building, 102 W. Barclay Ave. to conduct the following public hearing:. Owner is seeking a Variance to remove all existing structures and construct a new home and garage. This proposed new home would extend seven (7) feet into the required Seventy-five foot setback from the ordinary high water mark of the lake. Additionally, one corner of the proposed garage would extend five (5) feet into the required thirty foot setback from the right-of-way of Indian Trail Lane. Applicant and Owner: Kyle Wendling. The subject property is located at 6777 Indian Trail Lane, Chickamaw Beach MN, Property Number 86-346-0120 All interested parties are invited to attend this hearing and be heard, or send written comments to the City of Chickamaw Beach, 6850 Indian Trail Lane, Chickamaw Beach, MN 56474 at least one week prior to the hearing. Copies of the request for Variance and a drawing depicting the proposed addition will be available for viewing at the City Office. Edward Henk, City Clerk (July 26, 2023) 244228