CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH PLANNING & ZONIN

CITY OF CHICKAMAW BEACH PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Chickamaw Beach Planning and Zoning Commission will convene on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce Information Building, 102 W. Barclay Ave. to conduct the following public hearing:. Owner is seeking a Variance to add a 270 square foot mud room to the existing home. (18 by 15 feet). This proposed addition would be within 6 feet of the side property line, but in line with the existing home. The Land Use Ordinance requires a ten foot set back from the property line. Applicant and Owner: Mark Utzinger. The subject property is located at 6797 Indian Trail Lane, Chickamaw Beach MN, Property Number 86-349-0105. All interested parties are invited to attend this hearing and be heard, or send written comments to the City of Chickamaw Beach, 6850 Indian Trail Lane, Chickamaw Beach, MN 56474 at least one week prior to the hearing. Copies of the request for Variance and a drawing depicting the proposed addition will be available for viewing at the City Office. Edward Henk, City Clerk (May 3, 2023) 220254