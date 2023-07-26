City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Petition to Rezone, Whitebirch Inc., 9252 Breezy Point Drive, Breezy Point. To Rezone the following described property currently zoned R-1 to R-4. OUTLOT A, LOT 1, LOT 2, and LOT 3, BLOCK ONE, WHITEBIRCH VISTA, according to the record plat thereof, Crow Wing County, Minnesota. AND That part of OUTLOT E, WHITEBIRCH SEVEN, according to the record plat thereof, Crow Wing County, Minnesota described as follows; Commencing at the Southwest corner of Block 3, said plat; Thence North 21 degrees 42 minutes 41 seconds West, assumed bearing along the westerly line of said Block 3, a distance of 1355.00 feet to an angle point thereon; thence North 44 degrees 18 minutes 38 seconds East 121.41 feet to the Southwesterly Right of Way line of County State Aid Highway Number 11 as platted; thence North 45 degrees 41 minutes 22 seconds West along said Right of Way line 350.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the tract to be herein described; thence South 44 degrees 18 minutes 38 seconds West 150.41 feet; thence North 45 degrees 41 minutes 22 seconds West 150.55 feet to the easterly line of Whitebirch Vista, according to the record plat thereof said County; thence northeastly along said easterly line 150.41 feet to said westerly Right of Way line; thence South 45 degrees 41 minutes 22 seconds East 150.55 feet to the Point of Beginning. A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us (July 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 244218