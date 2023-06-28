City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Variance Application V-23-003 Chris Erickson / Dettinger Trust. 29206 Piney Way Breezy Point. Lots 20 & 21 Edgewater Beach. Parcels 10211067 and 10211068. Request for Variance to expand legal nonconforming use with addition of 276 sq. ft. screened porch. R-2 Zone. Conditional Use permit Application C-23-004 Mark Pietig / BPMG LLC. 8101 County Road 11 Breezy Point. Lots 329, 330, & 331 15th Addition to Breezy Point Estates. Construct Mini-golf course and clubhouse (Recreation Facility – Public). Zone Commercial C. Conditional Use permit Application C-23-005 Mark Olson 30213 Robin Lane Breezy Point. Lots 304 thru 307 15th Addition to Breezy Point Estates. Parcel 10161593. Construct 52’ x 30’ accessory structure (1560 sq. ft.) R-4 Zone. Variance Application V-23-004 Joseph Martinson 29700 Lakeshore Drive Breezy Point. Lot 3 Block 1 Breezy Point Club. Parcel 10211222. Request for variance to expand legal non-conforming structure with Addition of 268 sq. ft. deck. Variance to exceed 25% impervious coverage. A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237649