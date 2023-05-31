City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Conditional Use permit Application C-23-003 Scott Olson 8677 Pine Circle. Lots 27-28 Block 3 Whitebirch Three. Parcel 10040573. Request to construct accessory structure 15-20 ft height. R-1 Zone. A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us (May 31; June 7, 2023) 227222