City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Petition to rezone City of Breezy Point Lots 3, 4, and 5, Block 1, Whitebirch 16. The parcel numbers of the aforementioned lots are 10080926, 10080925, and 10080924 respectively. The purpose of the petition is to rezone properties from R-2 (Medium Density Residential) to P (Public). A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217320