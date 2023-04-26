City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Variance Application V-23-001 Schmidt Brothers Holdings LLC. Lots 13 and 14 Eighteenth Addition to Breezy Point Estates. Parcels 10211047 and 10211048. Request to construct dwelling and attached garage 13 feet from ROW County Road 4 and 15 feet from Delineated Wetland. Variance Application V-23-002 Christopher Cullen. Lots 82 and 83 Fourth Addition to Breezy Point Estates. Parcel 10210849 (corner Aspen Ln & Birch Ln) Request to construct dwelling and attached garage on 15,315 sq. ft. parcel in R-3 Zone 16,000 sq. ft. parcel required by ordinance. Conditional Use permit Application C-23-002 Pat Pfeiffer 29833 Lakeshore Drive. Lots 18-21 Block 3 Breezy Point Club. Parcel 10211159. Request to construct accessory structure 15-20 ft height. R-3 Zone. A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us Echo Journal (April 26; May 3, 2023) 215763