City of Breezy Point Notice of Public He

City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Variance Application V-23-001 Schmidt Brothers Holdings LLC. Lots 13 and 14. Eighteenth Addition to Breezy Point Estates. Parcels 10211047 and 10211048. Request to construct dwelling and attached garage 13 feet from ROW A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the even t that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us (March 29; April 5, 2023) 208767