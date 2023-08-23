City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County St

City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County State of Minnesota NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the City Council on September 5, 2023 in the City Hall located at 8319 Co. Rd. 11, Breezy Point, MN 56472 at 6:30 pm to consider adopting the Preliminary 2024 City of Breezy Point Budget and Tax Levy. All such persons desiring to be heard on this matter will be given an opportunity to do so. David C. Chanski, MPA City Administrator/Clerk (Aug. 23, 2023) 252113