City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County St

City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County State of Minnesota NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the City Council on July 6, 2023 in the City Hall located at 8319 Co. Rd. 11, Breezy Point, MN 56472 at 6:30 pm to consider disbanding the Local Board of Appeals & Equalization for a period of 3 years. If approved, the City would not hold a meeting of the Board of Appeals & Equalization to hear challenges to annual property valuations in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Property owners would instead meet directly with the County Assessor to make challenges to property valuations. All such persons desiring to be heard on this matter will be given an opportunity to do so. David C. Chanski, MPA City Administrator/Clerk (June 21, 2023) 235333