City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County St

City of Breezy Point Crow Wing County State of Minnesota Notice is hereby given that, on Wednesday, June 14, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, the City of Breezy Point and the City’s design contractor Widseth will host an open house on proposed options to remodel or construct a new City Hall located at 8319 Co. Rd. 11. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, provide comment, ask questions, and take a tour of the facility. Additionally, starting Monday, June 5, city staff will build a comment exhibit at City Hall and launch a project website shortly after. Residents are encouraged to comment online or in person once the information is posted. Notice is also given that a quorum of the City Council may be present during the open house. David C. Chanski City Administrator/Clerk (June 7, 2023) 231549