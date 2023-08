CITY OF BACKUS SEPTEMBER MEETING DATE CHANGE Notice is hereby given that due to the Labor Day Holiday, the regular monthly meeting for the month of September will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Backus City Hall. The City Council plans to discuss Front Street re-paving and improvements during the meeting. The public is invited to attend. Ann Swanson, City Clerk/Treasurer City of Backus MN (Aug. 30, 2023) 254317