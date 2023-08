CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Backus City Council shall hold a Special Meeting on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 5:30 P.M. at the Backus City Hall to discuss the 2024 proposed budget and levy. The public is invited to attend. Ann Swanson, City Clerk/Treasurer City of Backus MN (Aug. 9, 2023) 248097