CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO REVIEW AMENDED ZONING ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Backus City Council shall hold a Special Meeting on June 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Backus City Hall to discuss revisions to its zoning ordinance. The Council plans to amend the City of Backus zoning ordinance in its entirety at is July 2023 meeting. Several provisions of the ordinance will be considered in preparation for completion of the final ordinance draft. The public is invited to attend. Ann Swanson, City Clerk/Treasurer City of Backus MN (June 14, 2023) 233299