CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO REVIEW AMENDED ZONING ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Backus City Council shall hold a Special Meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at the Backus City Hall to discuss revisions to its zoning ordinance. The Council will soon be amending the City of Backus zoning ordinance in its entirety and several amendment provisions as well as the new zoning map will be considered in preparation for completion of the final ordinance draft. The public is invited to attend. Ann Swanson, City Clerk/Treasurer City of Backus MN (March 29, 2023) 205818