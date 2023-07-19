CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given the Backus City Council will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 6:15 p.m. at Backus City Hall, 112 King Street South, to conduct the following public hearings: Conditional Use Permit 2023-01, an after-the-fact conditional use permit to move 16 - 20 cubic yards of material from the shore impact zone on the property located at 562 Wood Street North (parcel 82-350-0180). The property is described as Lot 18 of Pine Mountain Shore and is located in the Residential Shoreline (R-1) zoning district, which requires a conditional use permit for more than 10 cubic yards of dirt moving in the shore impact zone. Property Owner/Applicant: Benjamin Babb. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to Backus City Hall at PO Box 44, Backus, MN 56435 or via email at amanda.peterson@sourcewell-mn.gov. A staff report is made available at City Hall typically one week before the scheduled meeting. Amanda Peterson, Community Development Administrator City of Backus (July 19, 2023) 241885