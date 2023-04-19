CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given the Backus City Council will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall to conduct the following public hearings: Consider adoption of Ordinance 2023-01, “Backus Land Use and Subdivision Ordinance.” The proposed ordinance establishes definitions, rules and procedures for regulating all land uses and subdivisions of land within the city. The proposed ordinance includes a zoning map which establishes zoning classifications and minimum dimensional, building setbacks, and impervious surface coverage standards for all property in the city, as well as performance standards for various uses. The proposed ordinance also establishes definitions, rules and procedures for regulating all land uses within the Shoreland Area of the city (all land within 1000 ft of Pine Mountain Lake). Applicant: City of Backus. The proposed “Backus Land Use and Subdivision Ordinance” is available for review at the Backus City Hall, 112 King Street S, Backus, MN or online at www.backusmn.com. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at amanda.peterson@sourcewell-mn.gov. Amanda Peterson, Community Development Administrator City of Backus (April 19, 2023) 213483