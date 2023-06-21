CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CH

CITY OF BACKUS NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE Notice is hereby given that due to the Independence Day Holiday, the Backus City Council shall hold its regular meeting for the month of July on the second Monday of the month, July 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted at the Backus City Hall, 112 King Street South. The council plans to adopt the Amended Land Use and Subdivision Ordinance that evening. The public is invited to attend. Ann Swanson, City Clerk/Treasurer City of Backus MN (June 21, 2023) 235271