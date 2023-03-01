CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: The Den Design PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 13281 Berrywood Dr #104 Baxter, MN 56425 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): TEK Outdoors LLC 620 N Shore Dr Battle Lake, MN 56515 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: Tanner Kortlever MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: tekoutdoors18@gmail.com (Feb. 22 & 25, 2023) 196197