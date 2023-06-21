CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME Amendment to Assumed Name STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Silver Sands Pottery PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 35336 Silver Sands Rd Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 NAMEHOLDER(S): Todd Michael Knutson 35336 Silver Sands Rd Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 678504500020 originally filed on 6/21/2013 under the name union hill pottery. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 02/24/2023 SIGNED BY: Todd Knutson MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: toddknutson@charter.net (June 21 & 28, 2023) 233410