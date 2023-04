CASS COUNTY LAND DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF SALE OF STUMPAGE ON COUNTY ADMINISTERED FOREST LANDS Notice is hereby given that a Oral Timber Auction will be held at the Cass County Land Department, 218 Washburn Avenue East, Backus, Minnesota at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023. For further information contact the Land Department at (218) 947-3338 or go to www.casscountymn.gov (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212549