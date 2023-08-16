BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA JULY 10, 2023 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to approve the minutes of the May 15, 2023 special board meeting and the June 5, 2023 regular board meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team and director reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 73669-73825 totaling $426,428.89); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and • Approve Personnel Items: o Accept the resignation of Timothy Ramler, Social Studies Teacher, effective June 12, 2023 and authorize posting for replacement; o Approve the hiring of Cheryl Willenbring as Van Driver effective with the 2023-24 school year; o Approve the hiring of Melissa Laposky as School Nurse effective with the 2023-24 school year; o Approve the hiring of Molly Stockman as Elementary Special Education Teacher effective with the 2023-24 school year; o Approve the hiring of Nathan Fischer as Varsity Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Robert Johnson as Assistant Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Michael Dinnel as Assistant Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Erik Vetsch as Assistant Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Mark Gonnion as Junior High Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Michael Lupella as Junior High Football Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Joshua Hirschey as Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Elizabeth Dahl as Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Benjamin Kinser as Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Leah Freeman as Junior High Volleyball Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Karl Ludeman as Varsity Cross Country Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Teresa Hamp as Football Cheerleading Coach for the 2023 season; and o Approve a maternity leave of absence for Olivia Becker, Youth and Family Services Worker, for the period of August 28, 2023 to November 14, 2023. • Approve the 2023-24 Elementary Student Handbook; • Approve the PRB Elementary Local Literacy Plan; and • Award contract for milk and related products to Kemps for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. All voted aye, except Sheley abstained, and the motion carried. Discussion items: • Second reading of policies: o 203.6 Consent Agenda o 605 Alternative Programs o 610 Field Trips Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to read and approve policies: • 701 Establishment and Adoption of School District Budget • 702 Accounting • 703 Annual Audit • 704 Development and Maintenance of an Inventory of Fixed Assets and a Fixed Asset Accounting System • 705 Investments • 706 Acceptance of Gifts • 707 Transportation of Public School Students • 710 Extracurricular Transportation • 711 Video Recording on School Buses • 712 Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses • 714 Fund Balances • 720 Vending Machines • 721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources • 722 Public Data Requests All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, for third reading and approval of policies: • 405 Veterans Preference • 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse • 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults • 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing • 417 Chemical Use and Abuse • 501 School Weapons Policy • 515 Protection and Privacy of Student Records • 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination • 529 Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students • 535 Service Animals in School All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.03 Subd. 3 in order to consider strategy for labor negotiations with Pine River-Backus Education Minnesota. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:01 p.m. and reopened at 6:53 p.m. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:54 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (Aug. 16, 2023) 250097