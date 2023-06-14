BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA MAY 15, 2023 SPECIAL MEETING A special meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Leslie Bouchonville was absent. Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. First reading of policies: • 405 Veterans Preference • 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse • 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults • 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing • 417 Chemical Use and Abuse • 418 Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School • 501 School Weapons Policy • 507 Corporal Punishment • 515 Protection and Privacy of Student Records • 522 Student Sex Non Discrimination • 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy • 529 Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students • 532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds • 535 Service Animals in Schools Motion by Sheley, second by Linsten-Lodge, to approve a contract with Jonathan Clark, Superintendent for 2023-2026. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Carlson, to read and approve policies: • 401 Equal Employment Opportunity • 402 Disability Nondiscrimination Policy • 403 Discipline, Suspension and Dismissal of School District Employees • 404 Employment Background Checks • 406 Public and Private Personnel Data • 407 Employees Right to Know – Exposure to Hazardous Substances • 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee • 409 Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations • 412 Expense Reimbursement • 413 Harassment and Violence • 419 Tobacco-free Environment • 420 Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain other Communicable Diseases and Infections • 421 Gifts to Employees and School Board Members • 422 Policies Incorporated by Reference • 423 Employee Student Relationships • 427 Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers • 502 Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions and Student’s Person • 503 Student Attendance • 504 Student Dress and Appearance • 505 Distribution of Non-school Sponsored Materials on School Premises by Students and Employees • 508 Extended School Year for Certain Students with Individualized Education Programs • 509 Enrollment of Nonresident Students • 510 School Activities • 510.1 Extra Curricular and Activity Eligibility Policy • 511 Student Fundraising • 512 School Sponsored Student Publications and Activities • 513 Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design • 514 Bullying Prohibition Policy • 516 Student Medication • 518 DNR-DNI Orders • 519 Interviews of Students by Outside Agencies • 520 Student Surveys • 521 Student Disability Nondiscrimination • 523 Policies Incorporated by Reference • 525 Violence Prevention • 526 Hazing Prohibition • 527 Students Use and Parking of Motor Vehicles, Patrols, Inspections and Searches • 528 Student Parental, Family and Marital Status Nondiscrimination • 530 Immunization Requirements • 531 The Pledge of Allegiance • 533 Wellness All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to delete policy 509.1 Resident Student Enrolled in Online Learning Program. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to close the meeting per Minnesota State Law 13D.03 Subd. 3 in order to discuss strategy for labor negotiations with Pine River-Backus Education Minnesota. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 5:42 p.m. and reopened at 6:11 p.m. Chair Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:12 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (June 14, 2023) 233368