BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA MAY 1, 2023 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Spotlight on Education – Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Update from HRS 2022 Conference Attendees Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to approve the minutes of the April 3, 2023 regular board meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 73249-73410 totaling $202,963.31); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and • Approve Personnel Items: o Rescind the motion passed March 6, 2023 to hire Matthew Casperson as Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2023 season; o Accept the resignation of Lori Wolske, Paraprofessional, effective May 26, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Andrew Moore, Special Education Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Tiffany Abrams, Special Education Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Brianna Blanchard, English/Language Arts Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Karl Ludeman, High School Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Darla John, School Nurse, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Approve the hiring of Sinthea Rose Cheshire as Special Education Teacher effective March 27, 2023; o Approve the hiring of Nicholas Ackerman as Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Nathan Fischer as Varsity Football Coach for the 2023 fall season; o Approve the hiring of Erik Vetsch as Assistant Golf Coach for the 2023 season; o Approve the hiring of Joshua Hirschey as Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2023 fall season; and o Approve a maternity leave of absence for Elise Malecha, Science Teacher, from August 28, 2023 to Ocober 13, 2023. All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • Revised 2022-23 budget. Jolene Bengtson, Business Manager, presented an overview of the 2022-23 revised budget. Motion by Sheley, second by Trumble, to cancel the June 19, 2023 work session All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to change the May 15, 2023 work session to a special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to do third reading and approval of policies: • 806 Crisis Management • 807 Health and Safety Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to approve the fiscal year 2023 revised budget. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (June 14, 2023) 233358