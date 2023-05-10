BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA APRIL 3, 2023 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Spotlight on Education – Alternative Learning Program (ALP); Sue Peet, ALP Director Motion by Carlson, second by Linsten-Lodge, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Bouchonville, second by Hoplin, to approve the minutes of the March 6, 2023 regular board meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 73034-73248 totaling $302,085.30); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and • Approve the 2023-25 Classified Employee Personnel Policies and 2023-25 At-Will Employee Letters of Assignment with the following: o ALP Director o Bus Drivers o Business Manager o Community Education Director/Communications Coordinator o Director of Buildings and Grounds o Human Resource Director o HRS Coordinator o Director of Teaching and Learning o Mechanic o School Nurse o Technology Director o Technology Specialists o Transportation Director o Van Drivers o Youth and Family Services Worker All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • Second reading of policies: 806 Crisis Management and 807 Health and Safety Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to authorize an additional Speech Language Pathologist position for the 2023-24 school year. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to approve the hiring of Mariah Kardell as Speech Language Pathologist effective with the 2023-24 school year. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to do third reading and approval of policies: • 801 Equal Access to School Facilities • 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material • 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling • 808 School Forest Motion by Bouchonville, second by Carlson, to approve the resignation of Diondra Gottsch, High School Special Education Teacher, effective April 14, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement for the 2023-24 school year. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:13 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (May 10, 2023) 222469