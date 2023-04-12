BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA MARCH 6, 2023 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Spotlight on Education – National HRS Conference; Tina Hanneken, Becky Shackle and Shari Kamholz Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Linsten-Lodge, second by Hoplin, to approve the minutes of the February 6, 2023 regular board meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser III financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: - Approve bills presented (checks 72881-73033 totaling $233,250.48); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and - Approve personnel items: - Approve the hiring of Abby Golish as High School Guidance Counselor effective with the 2023-24 school year and authorize up to 20 additional duty days at contracted rate - Approve the hiring of Julie Domino as Speech Language Pathologist effective with the 2023-24 school year - Approve the hiring of Matthew Casperson as Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2023 season - Approve the hiring of Henry Krecklau as Assistant Track Coach for the 2023 season All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • Additional Youth and Family Services (YFS) Worker for the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Clark spoke to the need for a third YFS position to fully support our students and families. Funding for the position will be requested through the ADSIS grant. The board gave authorization to post the position. Formal action to approve the additional position will be on the agenda for the April 3, 2023 regular meeting. • Health services addition/DCD classroom remodel project updates. Jolene Bengtson, Business Manager, presented an update on planned spring building projects. • Second reading of policies: 801 Equal Access to School Facilities; 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material; 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling and 808 School Forest • First reading of policies: 806 Crisis Management and 807 Health and Safety Motion by Sheley, second by Hoplin, to authorize an additional Speech Language Pathologist position for the 2023-24 school year. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:53 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (April 12, 2023) 212542