BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA FEBRUARY 6, 2023 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson (arrived at 5:37 p.m.), Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Spotlight on Education – Career Pathways; Rachel Telfer, Curriculum Director Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to approve the minutes of the January 9, 2023 reorganization and regular board meetings and the January 30, 2023 special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser III financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Bouchonville, second by Trumble, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 72672-72880 totaling $686,162.15); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and • Approve personnel items: o Accept the resignation of Terri Kussart, Speech Language Pathologist, effective August 18, 2023 o Approve the hiring of Mariah Hines as Paraprofessional for 6.5 hours per day effective January 23, 2023 o Approve the hiring of Michael Dinnel as Varsity Baseball Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Terry Brink as Junior High Baseball Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Cassandra Meis as Assistant Softball Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Leah Freeman as Junior High Softball Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Tom Demars as Varsity Boys Track Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Karl Ludeman as Varsity Girls Track Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Steve Heslop as Varsity Boys Golf Coach for the 2023 season o Approve the hiring of Mark Gonnion as Varsity Girls Golf Coach for the 2023 season • Approve the Pine River-Backus Education Minnesota teacher seniority roster • Approve the Pine River-Backus Education Minnesota Early Childhood Family Education teacher seniority roster • Approve the School Service Employees International Union, Local 284, seniority roster All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • First reading of policies: 801 Equal Access to School Facilities; 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material; 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling and 808 School Forest • Transportation. Charity Crannell, Transportation Director, presented on safety and routing procedures. Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to update the Corporate Authorization Resolution at Pine River State Bank to include new authorized signers as designated at the January 9, 2023 reorganization meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Linsten-Lodge, to update the Corporate Authorization Resolution at First National Bank of Walker to include new authorized signers as designated at the January 9, 2023 reorganization meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:34 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (March 15, 2023) 203382