BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA JANUARY 30, 2023 SPECIAL MEETING PAGE 1 OF 1 A special meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrator and Director reports were heard. Discussion items: • 2023 meeting dates • Forecast model • Budget planning model • Policy update • Sourcewell Board of Directors election Motion by Sheley, second by Hoplin, to approve the following 2023 meeting dates; • Regular monthly meetings: February 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, August 7, September 11, October 2, November 6, December 4 • Work/Special Sessions: March 27, April 17, May 15, June 19, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20, December 18 All meetings will be held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. with the exception of December 18 which will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will include the Truth in Taxation hearing. All voted aye and the motion carried. Chair Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:26 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (Feb. 15, 2023) 193224