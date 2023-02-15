BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA JANUARY 9, 2023 REGULAR MEETING PAGE 1 OF 1 A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:47 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Chair Cunningham reported that the School Board conducted a mid-year evaluation on Superintendent Clark in closed session on December 19, 2022. Discussion based around goals and progress towards those goals for the Superintendent and for the Board. An end of the year review will be conducted in May. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve the minutes of the December 5, 2022 regular board meeting and the December 19, 2022 special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser III financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 72470-72671 totaling $416,059.70); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and • Approve personnel items: o Approve the hiring of John Edelman as Route Bus Driver effective January 3, 2023 o Approve the hiring of Andria Strenge as Paraprofessional effective January 9, 2023 o Approve the hiring of Kay Sawyer as Co-Prom Advisor for the 2022-23 school year • All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Sheley, second by Hoplin, to adopt a Resolution Directing Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefore. (Resolution filed in legal minute book.) All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve the 2023 Pay Equity Report and submission to the State of Minnesota. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 6:10 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (Feb. 15, 2023) 193214