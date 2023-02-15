BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUB

BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA JANUARY 9, 2023 REORGANIZATION MEETING PAGE 1 OF 1 The reorganization meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on January 9, 2023 with acting Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Cunningham called for nominations for the position of Chair. Sheley nominated Cunningham, the nomination was seconded by Trumble. No further nominations were received and Cunningham was named Chair. Cunningham called for nominations for the position of Clerk. Bouchonville nominated Carlson, the nomination was seconded by Hoplin. No further nominations were received and Carlson was named Clerk. Cunningham called for nominations for the position of Treasurer. Trumble nominated Hoplin, the nomination was seconded by Bouchonville. No further nominations were received and Hoplin was named Treasurer. Cunningham called for nominations for the position of Vice Chair. Hoplin nominated Trumble, the nomination was seconded by Sheley. No further nominations were received and Trumble was named Vice Chair. Committee assignments. Cunningham requested members to inform him of any committees they would be interested in serving. Members will remain with current committee assignments unless notified of changes. Meeting dates and times. January 30, 2023 at 5:30 was set for a special meeting. The remainder of the 2023 meeting dates and times will be set at that time. Motion by Carlson, second by Trumble, to set the official board salaries as follows: Board Chair, Clerk and Treasurer $200 per month; all other Board Members $175 per month. All special meetings/work sessions/workshops/committee meetings $100. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Sheley, to set the official publication for the school district for 2023 as the Pine and Lakes Echo Journal. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to set the official depositories as follows: Be it resolved that the official depositories for the Pine River-Backus School District for 2023 shall be: Pine River State Bank and Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Bouchonville, second by Linsten-Lodge, to authorize the following list of individuals/positions to make investments and other banking transactions for the school district: Board Chair, Treasurer, Superintendent, Business Manager and Human Resources Director. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to approve district membership in the following organizations: Minnesota School Board Association, Central Minnesota ERDC, Sourcewell, Minnesota State High School League, Cass County Economic Development Corporation, Pine River Chamber of Commerce and Minnesota Rural Education Association. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Trumble, second by Carlson, to set the mileage reimbursement rate for claims incurred after January 1, 2023 at $0.655 per mile. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to set meal reimbursement rates for claims incurred after January 1, 2023 to: breakfast $15.00, lunch $20.00 and dinner $25.00. Meals are reimbursed only when travel requires an overnight stay. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to set the district legal counsel with the firm Kennedy and Graven. The Board officers, Superintendent and designee will have authority to contact legal counsel. All voted aye and the motion carried. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 5:46 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (Feb. 15, 2023) 193208