BOARD OF EDUCATION JUNE 5, 2023 PINE RIV

BOARD OF EDUCATION JUNE 5, 2023 PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, Nicki Linsten-Lodge, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to approve the minutes of the May 1, 2023 regular board meeting and the May 15, 2023 special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, enrollment and Esser financial reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Bouchonville, second by Linsten-Lodge, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items:  Approve bills presented (checks 73411-73668 totaling $437,785.43); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions; adopt a resolution accepting monetary awards and donations; and  Approve Personnel Items: o Accept the resignation of Sinthea Rose Cheshire, Special Education Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Accept the resignation of Jacob Hradsky, Mid-level Science Teacher, effective June 1, 2023 and authorize posting for a replacement; o Approve the hiring of Kasandra Heisserer as High School English/Language Arts Teacher effective with the 2023-24 school year; o Approve the hiring of Stephanie Koprek as Special Education Teacher effective with the 2023-24 school year; o Approve the hiring of Jocelyn Rozumny as Career and Technical Education Teacher effective with the 2023-27 school year; and o Approve the hiring of Leah Wheeler as Youth and Family Services Worker effective with the 2023-24 school year.  Set activity participation fees for 2023-24 at: junior high (grades 7-9) $70; senior high (grades 10-12) $80; hockey set by Pequot Lakes; and annual max per family $300.  Set athletic admission fees for 2023-24 at: adult $7; student $4; senior (age 65 and over) $4; PRB K-12 students with ID – free; PRB staff with employee badge – free; family season pass $100; single season pass $60; and student season pass $40.  Set building usage fees for 2023-24: o Non-profit group: No fee for use of building space. Custodial and technology services and equipment fees will be billed for services used. o For profit group: $75 for gym, commons or kitchen and $30 for a classroom. Additional charges for custodial and technology services and equipment fees will be billed for services used.  Set cell phone reimbursement rate for 2023-24 at $60 per month.  Approve a resolution for 2023-24 membership in the Minnesota State High School League;  Approve a revised 2023-25 at-will employee letter of assignment with the ALP Director;  Award contract for trash collection to Waste Partners for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024;  Award contract for bread and related products to Pan-O-Gold for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024; and Award contract for diesel fuel to Northern Star Cooperative for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items:  Second reading of policies: o 405 Veterans Preference o 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse o 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults o 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing o 417 Chemical Use and Abuse o 418 Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School o 501 School Weapons Policy o 507 Corporal Punishment o 515 Protection and Privacy of Student Records o 522 Student Sex Non Discrimination o 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy o 529 Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students o 532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds o 535 Service Animals in Schools  2023-24 preliminary budget. Jolene Bengtson, Business Manager, presented an overview of the budget.  First reading of policies: o 203.6 Consent Agenda o 516.5 Overdose Medication o 603 Curriculum Development o 605 Alternative Programs o 610 Field Trips  Pine River-Backus Elementary Local Literacy Plan. A draft of the plan was shared with board members. Board approval of the plan will be requested in July.  2023-24 Elementary Student Handbook. A draft of the 2023-24 elementary student handbook was shared with board members. Board approval of the handbook will be requested in July.  Juneteenth holiday and MOU with Local 284. Effective in 2023 Juneteenth has been declared a federal and state holiday and no public business can be conducted. The PRB campus will be closed on June 19, 2023. A MOU has been drafted with Local 284 to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees working 11 or more months per year. Motion by Carlson, second by Bouchonville, to approve a resolution authorizing the FY 2025 long term facilities maintenance plan. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Sheley, second by Linsten-Lodge, to approve the 2023-24 preliminary budget. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Carlson, second by Hoplin, to read and approve policies:  101 Legal Status of the School District  102 Equal Educational Opportunity  103 Complaints  104 School District Mission Statement  201 Legal Status of the School Board  202 School Board Officers  203 Operation of the School Board, Governing Rules  203.1 School Board Procedures; Rules of Order  203.5 School Board Meeting Agenda  204 School Board Meeting Minutes  205 Open and Closed Meetings  206 Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations  207 Public Hearings  208 Development, Adoption and Implementation of Policies  209 Code of Ethics  210 Conflict of Interest - School Board Members  211 Criminal or Civil Action Against School District, School Board Member, Employee or Student  212 School Board Member Development  213 School Board Committees  214 Out-of-State Travel by School Board Members  301 School District Administration  302 Superintendent  303 Superintendent Selection  304 Superintendent Contract, Duties and Evaluation  305 Policy Implementation  306 Administrator Code of Ethics  601 School District Curriculum and Instructional Goals  602 Organization of School Calendar and School Days  604 Instructional Curriculum  606 Textbook and Instructional Materials  607 Organization of Grade Levels  608 Instructional Services - Special Education  609 Religion  611 Home Schooling  612.1 Development of Parent and Family Engagement Policies for Title I Programs  614 School District Testing Plan and Procedure  615 Testing Accommodations, Modifications, and Exemptions for IEPs, Section 504 Plans and LEP Students  616 School District System Accountability  618 Assessment of Student Achievement  619 Staff Development for Standards  620 Credit for Learning  624 Online Learning Options All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Bouchonville, second by Carlson, to a Memorandum of Understanding with Service Employees International Union, Local 284 adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday for those working eleven or more months in a year. All voted aye, except Cunningham abstained, and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Motion by Carslon, second by Hoplin, to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 sub 3(b) (attorney-client privilege) to discuss pending administrative complaints and possible action related to threatened and ongoing litigation. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:05 p.m. and reopened at 6:51 p.m. Motion by Hoplin, second by Bouchonville, to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.03 Subd. 3 in order to consider strategy for labor negotiations with Pine River-Backus Education Minnesota. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:52 p.m. and reopened at 7:31 p.m. Cunningham adjourned the meeting at 7:31 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous (July 19, 2023) 242137