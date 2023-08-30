August 18, 2023 A special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on August 18, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 7:33 a.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Absent: Director Pamela Johnson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Sjoblad to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to close the meeting to discuss the District’s labor negotiation strategy related to negotiations with EMPL-Teachers, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, Section 13D.03. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. The meeting was closed at 7:34 a.m. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Moody to reopen the meeting. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. The meeting was reopened at 8:51 a.m. Moved by Sjoblad, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to adjourn. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 a.m. /s/Dena Moody, Clerk (Aug. 30, 2023) 254506