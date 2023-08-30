August 15, 2023 A school board negotiati

August 15, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on August 15, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Present: Directors Susan Mathison-Young, and Tracy Wallin; Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen, with Hagen attending remotely. Director Pamela Johnson was absent. Representatives of the EMPL-Teachers group were present. Proposed contract changes were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 7:31 p.m. /s/Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (Aug. 30, 2023) 254501