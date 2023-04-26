April 3, 2023 This is a summary of the A

April 3, 2023 This is a summary of the April 3, 2023, ISD 186 School Board Work Session. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN. The work session was called to order at 6:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Loews Chicago Hotel, 455 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL. Information was presented and discussed regarding the following topics: revised food service budget and FY24 planning; draft MSBA model policy 516.5 Overdose Medication; tentative American Indian Education field trip; strategic planning; facilities; drafts of proposed policies 220 Student School Board Representatives and 908 Volunteers. The meeting was adjourned at 7:09 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (April 26, 2023) 217315