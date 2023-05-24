April 17, 2023 (This is a summary of the April 17, 2023, ISD 186 Regular School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Visitors and those addressing the board during the open forum were recognized. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. There was a presentation by Ryan Fritz of the speech team. Middle School Principal Mike O’Neil provided information on the recent Festival of the Arts event. The following reports were presented: Superintendent Report and Enrollment Report. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. The consent agenda included past meeting minutes, personnel updates, bills paid, and treasurer report. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to approve the FY23 Fund 2 budget revision, as presented. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Non-Renewing a Probationary Teacher, as presented. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Moody and carried 7-0 to approve the Speech trip to Phoenix, June 11-16, 2023. Policy 714 Fund Balances was presented for a second reading. Policies 220 Student School Board Representatives, 516.5 Overdose Medication, and 908 Volunteers, were presented for first readings. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Moody and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations to District accounts totaled $14,242.95, and those to Student Activity Fund accounts totaled $30,936.42. Upcoming meetings: May 1, 6:00 p.m., work session; and May 15, 6:00 p.m., regular meeting. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 7:12 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (May 24, 2023) 226796