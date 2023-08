Annual Picnic Notice for MAPLE TOWNSHIP The Citizens of the Township of Maple, County of Cass, State of Minnesota are hereby notified that the Annual Picnic for said township will be held at MAPLE TOWNSHIP HALL on Sunday September 17th, 2023. The Annual Picnic will commence at 1:00pm. Please bring a dish to share. Town Clerk, Alisha Alderson, Township of Maple. (Aug. 30; Sept 6, 2023) 254520