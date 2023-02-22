Annual Meeting Notice for MAPLE TOWNSHIP The Citizens of the Township of Maple, County of Cass, State of Minnesota are hereby notified that the Annual Meeting for said township will be held at MAPLE TOWNSHIP HALL on Tuesday March 14th, 2023. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Agenda will be posted at the Maple Township Hall prior to the meeting. Yearly levies and road work to be discussed along with other business our residents want discussed. Residents are encouraged to attend. In case of inclement weather, the following Tuesday, March 21st, will be the alternative date. If inclement weather persists, the next alternative date will be Tuesday March 28th. Town Clerk, Alisha Alderson, Township of Maple. (Feb. 22; March 1, 2023) 196167