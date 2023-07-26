ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Pine Ri

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Pine River, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/ Number TIF 1 - 5 Pine River Off Sale Current net tax capacity 3,834 Original net tax capacity 1,278 Captured net tax capacity 2,556 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 9,643 Tax increment received in 2022 3,205 Tax increment expended in 2022 3,035 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July, 2002 Date of required decertification December 31, 2027 Increased property tax imposed on other properties as a result of fiscal disparities contribution 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Terri Dabill, City Clerk-Treasurer City of Pine River 200 Front Street North, PO Box 87 Pine River, MN 56474 Phone: 218-587-2440 clerk@cityofpineriver.org (July 26, 2023) 243336