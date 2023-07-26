ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF No. 2-1 Current net tax capacity 0 Original net tax capacity 0 Captured net tax capacity 0 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 35,748 Tax increment received in 2022 0 Tax increment expended in 2022 233,088 Month and year of first tax increment receipt June, 2023 Date of required decertification December 31, 2031 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Richard Spiczka, Administrator City of Pequot Lakes 4638 Main Street Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 Phone: 218-568-2352 rspiczka@pequotlakes-mn.gov (July 26, 2023) 243835