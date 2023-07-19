ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Breezy Point, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF 1 - 5 Whitebirch Inc Commercial Development Current net tax capacity 12,496 Original net tax capacity 903 Captured net tax capacity 11,593 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 10,260 Tax increment received in 2022 10,140 Tax increment expended in 2022 6,224 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July, 2020 Date of required decertification December 31, 2028 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: David Chanski, City Administrator City of Breezy Point 8319 County Road 11 Breezy Point, MN 56472 Phone: 218-562-4441 cityadmin@cityofbreezypointmn.us (July 19, 2023) 240789