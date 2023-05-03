ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Coun

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of County Commissioners, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will receive sealed Bids until 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at the office of the Crow Wing County Highway Department, 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 for County Project CP 18-200-130 and CP 18-300-41, for Bituminous Spot Surfacing on CSAH 10, CSAH 16, CR 159, Pine Center Maintenance Building, Legionville Rd in the FAD, Paradise Beach Rd in Long Lake Township. Bids shall be submitted electronically through bidVAULT. The Major Item is 4293 tons of type SP 9.5 wearing course mix (2,B). Plan and Proposal may be examined at the Office of the County Highway Department at 16589 County Road 142, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 or at https://mn-co-crow-wing.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice The cost to download the Plan and Proposal is $25 plus tax. Go to the project page in OneOffice for purchasing the Plan and Proposal online. The cost to obtain a hard copy of the Plan and Proposal in the mail or at the highway department is $100 plus tax. Mail check, draft or money order, made payable to Crow Wing County, to the address of the highway department listed above. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota this 27th day of April, 2023. /s/ Timothy V. Bray County Engineer Crow Wing County, Minnesota (BPEJ: May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) (BBDD: May 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 220355