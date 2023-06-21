ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Pine River WTP Im

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Pine River WTP Improvements City of Pine River Pine River, MN RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Proposals for the work described below will be received online through QuestCDN.com until 10:00 a.m. on July 25, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read online via Microsoft Teams. Please use the link or call-in number/conference ID below to see and/or hear the bid opening results: 1. Microsoft Teams Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/PineRiverWTPBidOpen 2. Call: 612-428-8778, Conference ID 116 105 079# DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately: 1. A 435-gpm pressure filtration water treatment plant with a single pressure filter with automatic backwash capability. 2. Precast concrete backwash holding tank. 3. Chemical feed systems. 4. Associated electrical and controls, a new stand-by generator and ATS, and mechanical systems. 5. Site grading, paving and miscellaneous site utility improvements. together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Prevailing Wage Rates, Truck Rentals, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goals, Targeted Group Business Program Goals, and Veteran-Owned Small Business, Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, Buy American Iron and Steel Provisions, and Responsible Contractor Certification. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete within 530 days from the signed Notice to Proceed. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax, or email. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8542588 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $50.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $100.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 7656 Design Road, Suite 200, Baxter, MN 56425-8676, (218) 825-0684, fax (218) 825-0685 BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Pine River shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: June 21, 2023 /S/ Terri Dabill Clerk/Treasurer Published: Pine River Echo Journal: June 21, 2023, July 12, 2023 Finance and Commerce: June 21, 2023, July 12, 2023 QuestCDN: June 21, 2023 (June 21; July 12, 2023) 235694